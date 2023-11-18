The release of the documents may signal that the CCER market, an important supplementary mechanism to China’s national Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) – the world’s largest carbon market in terms of the emissions it covers – is ready for relaunch and accepting new project applications.

Last month the MEE released regulations on CCER trading for trial implementation, saying it will gradually expand the number of sectors covered by the scheme in order to support China’s goal of reaching peak emissions by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060.

A week later, MEE published four methodologies that will be used to quantify net emission reductions or removals for four types of projects: forestation, solar thermal power, offshore wind power generation, and mangrove revegetation.

“Nature-based or -related industries will see more opportunities, and it will benefit more state-owned enterprises,” said Tan Luyue, carbon analyst at financial services company Refinitiv. She expects livestock methane utilisation and biomass power generation could be the second batch of emissions reduction projects to fall under the MEE’s methodologies.

Futures contracts and a forward price curve are the keys to solving the CCER’s liquidity problem, according to Jeff Huang, co-founder of Hong Kong-based AEX Holdings, which facilitates forward electricity and carbon credits trading in mainland China.

“This allows large buyers and sellers of the CCER credits to hedge their positions over the next three to five years, beyond spot trading,” he said.

China, the world’s largest greenhouse gas emitter, has made several environmental commitments ahead of the United Nations COP28 climate summit taking place in two weeks in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The country has raised concerns with its rapid expansion of coal power to address energy security issues in the wake of power outages nationwide in the past few years.

The country released an action plan to reduce methane emissions earlier this month, promising to improve the monitoring and supervision of such emissions and to enhance global cooperation on tackling the second-biggest contributor to global warming after carbon dioxide.

On Wednesday, China and the United States announced the renewal of climate cooperation , hours before the high-stakes meeting between Presidents Xi Jinping and Joe Biden. That followed four days of talks last week between China’s special climate envoy, Xie Zhenhua, and his US counterpart, John Kerry, at the Sunnylands estate in California.

