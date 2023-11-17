Chinese EV maker Li Auto and pharmaceutical firm WuXi Apptec to join Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index in December
- The new additions will increase the number of constituents to 82 from 80, says index compiler Hang Seng Indexes
- Foreign companies with Hong Kong as their primary listing venue, such as Prada and Samsonite, could be added in the next quarterly review
The new additions will increase the number of index members to 82 from 80, index compiler Hang Seng Indexes, a subsidiary of Hang Seng Bank, said in a statement on Friday after the market close. The changes will be effective from December 4, it added.
Shares of Li Auto rose 3.2 per cent to HK$157.10 on Friday before the quarterly review was announced, and have gained 104.6 per cent year-to-date. WuXi Apptec slipped 0.6 per cent to HK$93.10 at the market close, and has increased 12.9 per cent so far this year.
As part of the latest review of the Hang Seng family of indexes, there were no changes to the 50-member Hang Seng China Enterprises Index of mainland companies trading in Hong Kong, the statement said.
The Hang Seng Index, which was launched in 1969, has a market capitalisation of HK$11.1 trillion (US$1.4 trillion). Hong Kong’s stock market is the third-largest in Asia with a capitalisation of US$4.9 trillion, behind China’s capitalisation of US$9.7 trillion and Japan’s US$5.8 trillion, according to Bloomberg data.
The Hang Seng family of indexes was tracked by passively-managed funds with US$57.6 billion of assets under management globally as of the end of last year, according to the index compiler.