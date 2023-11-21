Hong Kong stocks rose for a second day, led by Chinese technology and property developers, after the People’s Bank of China strengthened the yuan reference rate, lifting the currency to a five-month high.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1 per cent to 17,955.99 at the noon break, while the Tech Index gained 0.9 per cent and the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.5 per cent.

Alibaba Group advanced 3.3 per cent to HK$76.90 and Tencent climbed 0.9 per cent to HK$329.40. Search engine operator Baidu jumped 4 per cent to HK$108.70, with analysts forecasting its earnings report today may show a 6.6 per cent increase for the last quarter.

Longfor led gains among home builders with a 7.1 per cent surge to HK$13.94 while China Overseas Land and Investment rallied 3.8 per cent to HK$15.18 and China Resources Land gained 4.7 per cent to HK$31.35.

The yuan appreciated 0.5 per cent to 7.1328 against the US dollar, its sixth straight daily gain. The central bank set the daily reference at 7.1406, compared with expectations of 7.1682 among traders in a Bloomberg survey. The yuan had slumped last month to a 16-year low.