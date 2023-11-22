Helping offset some of the broad market losses, Baidu jumped 5.1 per cent to HK$112.90 after its third-quarter revenue beat estimates. Tencent Holdings rose 0.3 per cent to HK$325.80 and Alibaba Group Holding climbed 0.8 per cent to HK$76.80. Hong Kong jewellery retailer Chow Tai Fook added 0.2 per cent to HK$11.76 before its earnings release on Thursday that may show net income for six months to September increased 32 per cent from a year earlier.

Auto retailer Zhongsheng Group Holdings slid 2.6 per cent to HK$18.90 and smartphone maker Xiaomi lost 3 per cent to HK$14.92. Online travel agency Trip.com sank 2.5 per cent to HK$268.60 and Wuxi Biologics slid 2.9 per cent to HK$47.15.

The Hang Seng Index eased 0.1 per cent to 17,720.18 at the noon break. The Hang Seng Tech Index also dropped 0.1 per cent and the Shanghai Composite Index retreated 0.3 per cent.

Jefferies maintained a buy rating on Baidu, saying that growth in the company’s core online marketing revenue will outpace the economic growth, and that its artificial-intelligence cloud is likely to post a year-on-year, double-digit increase.

“Given the fragile recovery in the economy and the mixed outlook for corporate earnings, investors should make allocations of safe bets like those stocks with beaten-down share prices,” said Shen Fanchao, an analyst at Zheshang International in Hong Kong. “Whether the economy can sustain the recovery depends on the follow-up policies.”

The Hang Seng Index has gained almost 4 per cent so far this month, heading for its first monthly gain since July, as the meeting between China-US state leaders calmed geopolitical nerves even as expectations are growing that the Federal Reserve is done with the cycle of interest-rate increases.

Still, the run-up will be tested by the resilience of corporate earnings.

Thirty-one Hang Seng Index members have released their third-quarter results, averaging 6.5 per cent year-on-year earnings growth, according to Bloomberg data. That compares with a 7.7 per cent growth in first-half earnings. Chinese on-demand delivery firm Meituan and drug maker CSPC Pharmaceutical Group are expected to post its earnings next week.

Elsewhere, Chinese developers rallied on hopes of more policy support from the government. Longfor Group gained 1.9 per cent to HK$13.90 and China Resources Land added 1.2 per cent to HK$30.60. Sunac China Holdings advanced 3.8 per cent to HK$2.71, extending a 12 per cent rally on Tuesday, after it secured loans for its units from a state-backed asset manager.

Short-video platform operator Kuaishou Technology advanced 3 per cent to HK$60.25 after posting third-quarter net income of 2.18 billion yuan that exceeded analysts’ estimates.

Shanxi Installation Group, an engineering service provider, was unchanged at its initial public offering price at HK$2.18 on the first day of trading in Hong Kong.

Other major Asian markets were mixed. Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed 0.4 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi retreated 0.2 per cent and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 0.1 per cent.