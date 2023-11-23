Most Hong Kong stocks declined on concerns about the stickiness of US inflation.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.4 per cent to a one-week low of 17,670.83 as of 11.10am local time. The Tech Index gained 0.4 per cent and the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.1 per cent.

New World Development paced losses, tumbling 3.7 per cent to HK$13.42. The Hong Kong developer offered to buy back as much as US$600 million of its dollar-denominated bonds by public tender. Alibaba Group slipped 0.1 per cent to HK$76.75, and Meituan shed 0.5 per cent to HK$110.80 while Zijin Mining slumped 2.5 per cent to HK$11.88 on lower gold prices.

Limiting losses, jewellery retailer Chow Tai Fook gained 1.2 per cent to HK$11.94 before its interim report later Thursday that may show a 32 per cent jump in earnings. Chinese search engine operator Baidu surged 6 per cent to HK$119 after Nomura Holdings upgraded the rating to buy from neutral, citing the company’s better-than-expected quarterly result.

Stocks retreated after US government bonds slipped overnight and yields increased. A report showed Americans expect consumer prices to increase 4.5 per cent over the next year, up from 4.4 per cent earlier in the month, eroding optimism about an end to the Federal Reserve rate-hiking cycle.