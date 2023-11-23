South China Morning Post
A screen showing the Hang Seng stock index outside the Exchange Square in Central, Hong Kong on October 24. Photo: Jelly Tse
BusinessChina Business

Hong Kong stocks fall to 1-week low on Fed rate concerns amid higher US inflation outlook

  • New World Development slides 3.7 per cent after making a tender offer to buy back as much as US$600 million of its dollar-denominated bonds
  • A US report showed Americans expect inflation to accelerate by 4.5 per cent over the next year, versus expectations of 4.4 per cent earlier this month
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong
Most Hong Kong stocks declined on concerns about the stickiness of US inflation.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.4 per cent to a one-week low of 17,670.83 as of 11.10am local time. The Tech Index gained 0.4 per cent and the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.1 per cent.

New World Development paced losses, tumbling 3.7 per cent to HK$13.42. The Hong Kong developer offered to buy back as much as US$600 million of its dollar-denominated bonds by public tender. Alibaba Group slipped 0.1 per cent to HK$76.75, and Meituan shed 0.5 per cent to HK$110.80 while Zijin Mining slumped 2.5 per cent to HK$11.88 on lower gold prices.

Limiting losses, jewellery retailer Chow Tai Fook gained 1.2 per cent to HK$11.94 before its interim report later Thursday that may show a 32 per cent jump in earnings. Chinese search engine operator Baidu surged 6 per cent to HK$119 after Nomura Holdings upgraded the rating to buy from neutral, citing the company’s better-than-expected quarterly result.

Stocks retreated after US government bonds slipped overnight and yields increased. A report showed Americans expect consumer prices to increase 4.5 per cent over the next year, up from 4.4 per cent earlier in the month, eroding optimism about an end to the Federal Reserve rate-hiking cycle.

“An underlying risk for the liquidity of stocks is that the US economy shows more resilience than expected, leading to an upside risk on Treasury yields,” said Wang Yang, an analyst at Zheshang Securities. “That will add headwinds to stocks in Hong Kong and the emerging markets.”

The Hang Seng Index has risen more than 3 per cent this month, heading for its first monthly gain since July as the US and China moved to ease geopolitical tensions and the Chinese yuan rebounded to a four-month high.

Traders are waiting for more earnings reports due next week, including Chinese on-demand delivery firm Meituan and drug maker CSPC Pharmaceutical Group. So far, 31 Hang Seng Index members have released their third-quarter results, averaging 6.5 per cent year-on-year earnings growth, according to Bloomberg data. That compares with 7.7 per cent growth in first-half earnings. The earnings reports trailed the analysts’ projections by 7.2 per cent, the data shows.

Zhejiang Kunbo Precision Technology, a machinery equipment maker, jumped 316 per cent to 81.11 yuan on the first day of trading in Beijing.

Other major Asian markets were mixed. South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.1 per cent, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.5 per cent. Japan’s financial market is closed for a public holiday.

