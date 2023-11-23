Hong Kong stocks fall to 1-week low on Fed rate concerns amid higher US inflation outlook
- New World Development slides 3.7 per cent after making a tender offer to buy back as much as US$600 million of its dollar-denominated bonds
- A US report showed Americans expect inflation to accelerate by 4.5 per cent over the next year, versus expectations of 4.4 per cent earlier this month
The Hang Seng Index fell 0.4 per cent to a one-week low of 17,670.83 as of 11.10am local time. The Tech Index gained 0.4 per cent and the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.1 per cent.
Limiting losses, jewellery retailer Chow Tai Fook gained 1.2 per cent to HK$11.94 before its interim report later Thursday that may show a 32 per cent jump in earnings. Chinese search engine operator Baidu surged 6 per cent to HK$119 after Nomura Holdings upgraded the rating to buy from neutral, citing the company’s better-than-expected quarterly result.
Stocks retreated after US government bonds slipped overnight and yields increased. A report showed Americans expect consumer prices to increase 4.5 per cent over the next year, up from 4.4 per cent earlier in the month, eroding optimism about an end to the Federal Reserve rate-hiking cycle.
“An underlying risk for the liquidity of stocks is that the US economy shows more resilience than expected, leading to an upside risk on Treasury yields,” said Wang Yang, an analyst at Zheshang Securities. “That will add headwinds to stocks in Hong Kong and the emerging markets.”
The Hang Seng Index has risen more than 3 per cent this month, heading for its first monthly gain since July as the US and China moved to ease geopolitical tensions and the Chinese yuan rebounded to a four-month high.
Zhejiang Kunbo Precision Technology, a machinery equipment maker, jumped 316 per cent to 81.11 yuan on the first day of trading in Beijing.
Other major Asian markets were mixed. South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.1 per cent, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.5 per cent. Japan’s financial market is closed for a public holiday.