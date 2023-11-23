They are also scrapping a measure that had restricted the scope of buyers who can enjoy lower down payments.

At the same time, Shenzhen’s housing authority scrapped the threshold below which homebuyers qualified for lower down payments, enabling more people to benefit.

The Housing and Construction Bureau changed the definition of “ordinary housing”, or non-luxury homes, that qualify for lower down payments. In the past, only homes valued at less than 7.5 million yuan (US$1.05 million) fell within this category, making them eligible.

The easing measures come as China’s residential property market continues to slide into the doldrums . New home prices in Beijing, Guangzhou and Shenzhen recorded month-on-month price declines ranging from 0.4 per cent to 0.7 per cent in October, while second-hand home prices in tier-1 cities fell 0.8 per cent in October versus a 0.2 per cent increase in September.

“Shenzhen is stepping up measures to boost housing demand, but we believe these are not sufficient to drive a meaningful sales recovery,” Cynthia Chan, an analyst at Daiwa Capital Markets in Hong Kong, wrote in a report. She cited sluggish sentiment among buyers amid an economic downturn and continually falling home prices.

“On a more positive note, we note the government, at both state and local level, accelerated policy support for the sector in recent weeks which, in our view, underscores that policy makers are growing anxious about the sector turmoil evolving into a systematic crisis,” Chan said.

“We believe this will pave the way for stronger measures in the near term.”