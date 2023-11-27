President Xi Jinping will visit Shanghai on Tuesday in his first visit to China’s commercial hub since 2021, according to several sources familiar with the matter.

He is scheduled to visit the Shanghai Futures Exchange and some technology companies operating in the city, according to several people familiar with the plan, who declined to be named for discussing a confidential itinerary.

Xi is tentatively scheduled to remain in Shanghai for three days, according to the sources, although the final plan is still subject to change, they said.

The visit, the first since Shanghai’s two-month lockdown during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic last year, was previously scheduled as a stopover in the Chinese president’s trip to San Francisco for the annual leaders’ meeting at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum, but was ultimately postponed, sources said.

The sun rises behind the skyline of Shanghai on November 3, 2023. Photo: Xinhua

A trip to Shanghai, hot on the heels of the conclusion of the China International Import Expo (CIIE) early this month, underscores Xi’s determination to restore the nation’s economic growth pace. With a population of more than 25 million residents contributing nearly 4 per cent of China’s economic output, Shanghai is home to some of the largest foreign investors in China, including Tesla, General Motors and Walt Disney.