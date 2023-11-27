The compiler of China’s benchmark index of 300 leading companies traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges is adding tech stocks to increase the representation of the sector, deemed vital to the nation’s economy.

Artificial intelligence chip maker Cambricon Technologies, chip designer Empyrean Technology and high-end processor maker for servers and computers Hygon Information Technology will join the CSI 300 Index of China’s yuan-traded stocks starting next month, China Securities Index said in the latest biannual review.

Medical equipment maker Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare, Avic Airborne Systems, gold producer Zhongjin Gold and eight other companies will also be added to the stock gauge after the market close on December 8, China Securities Index said in a statement . At the same time, 14 companies, including property developer Gemdale and coking coal producer Shanxi Meijin Energy, will be removed.

China Securities Index also unveiled the rebalancing results of the CSI 500 Index and the CSI 1000 Index by making similar adjustments to the constituents. The index compiler, a joint venture between the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges, provides and manages hundreds of indices in China.

“After the change in the constituents, the major index members will be more concentrated on the transition of the real economy and tech innovation,” China Securities Index said. “The number of members engaged in information technology, industrial and telecoms services will increase, and that will boost their representation in the indexes.”