China’s CSI 300 Index leans towards tech, adding the likes of Cambricon, Empyrean and Hygon in latest review
- Index compiler China Securities Index is making a conscious effort to increase the representation of tech firms in the benchmark gauge of onshore traded companies
- The CSI 300 Index has fallen more than 9 per cent this year, making it among the worst-performing key equity gauges globally
The compiler of China’s benchmark index of 300 leading companies traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges is adding tech stocks to increase the representation of the sector, deemed vital to the nation’s economy.
Artificial intelligence chip maker Cambricon Technologies, chip designer Empyrean Technology and high-end processor maker for servers and computers Hygon Information Technology will join the CSI 300 Index of China’s yuan-traded stocks starting next month, China Securities Index said in the latest biannual review.
China Securities Index also unveiled the rebalancing results of the CSI 500 Index and the CSI 1000 Index by making similar adjustments to the constituents. The index compiler, a joint venture between the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges, provides and manages hundreds of indices in China.
“After the change in the constituents, the major index members will be more concentrated on the transition of the real economy and tech innovation,” China Securities Index said. “The number of members engaged in information technology, industrial and telecoms services will increase, and that will boost their representation in the indexes.”
China is trying to shift its reliance from credit-fuelled investment to technology and consumption as the main drivers of economic growth under the nation’s tech self-sufficiency drive amid curbs on tech exports by the US.
HKEX to launch digital IPO platform FINI on November 22
The CSI 300 Index lags Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index in reflecting the trend. The information technology industry accounts for 12 per cent of the weighting of the CSI 300 Index, compared with 28 per cent for Hong Kong’s stock benchmark.
Shares of Cambricon and Hygon have rallied at least 68 per cent this year in Shanghai, while Empyrean has risen 10 per cent in Shenzhen.
After the rebalancing, the weighting of information technology stocks in the CSI 300 Index will increase by 0.25 per cent, according to the index compiler. The gauge will cover half of the combined 79 trillion yuan (US$11 trillion) capitalisation of the companies trading on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges, it added.
The CSI 300 Index has fallen 9.3 per cent this year, making it among the worst-performing key equity gauges globally, as the reopening trade fell apart on worries about the sustainability of China’s economic recovery. Only the Hang Seng Index has fared worse, slumping 11 per cent year to date.
China’s CSI Index adds energy, industrial firms amid cyclical stocks frenzy
The biggest member of the CSI 300 Index is liquor distiller Kweichow Moutai with a 6.4 per cent representation, while the biggest tech stock is chip maker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) with a 0.6 per cent weighting, according to Bloomberg data.
Other additions are Bank of China, China Pacific Insurance Group and China CSSC Holdings, while five companies, including Inner Mongolia Baotou Steel Union and Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group, will be ejected, it said.