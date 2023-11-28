An index of small-cap companies trading on China’s smallest stock exchange tumbled by a record amount, after the bourse operator took measures to cool a rally that has sent the gauge soaring by more than 50 per cent over the past month.

The Beijing Stock Exchange (BSE) 50 Index slumped 5.2 per cent to 1,045 in morning trading on Tuesday, halting a rally that had driven the index 56 per cent higher since October 23 up to Monday. The gauge was heading for its steepest one-day decline since its inception in November 2022.

From November 20 to 24, the exchange issued 93 verbal warnings, supervision notices and written warnings for abnormal trading, including pump-and-dump and continuous bidding for stocks by the daily limit, the Beijing bourse said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The exchange had been closely monitoring unusual share price movements in Tianjin Kaihua Insulation Material, Hebei Raisesun Information Technology and Hebei Huayang Automobile Gearshift System, it said.

The buying spree on the Beijing exchange was triggered after policymakers in recent months launched a raft of measures to bolster trading on the mainland’s newest bourse, including introduction of market makers to boost liquidity, revision of rules allowing companies to transfer to bigger exchanges and easing of new account openings.