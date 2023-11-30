Dalian Wanda Commercial Management Group said its bondholders have given their consent to extend the maturity of a US$600 million bond by 11 months, giving one of China’s biggest commercial landlords some breathing room to alleviate a funding crisis amid an industry slump.

The group received consent from investors holding 99.3 per cent of the face amount of the bond when the early-consent deadline expired at 4pm London time on November 29, according to a Hong Kong exchange filing. That also surpassed the 66 per cent quorum for the meeting to consider the maturity extension proposal, it added.

The group is “very pleased and encouraged by the enthusiastic support from bondholders” who have voted in favour of the proposal,” the filing on Thursday said. “This is testimony to the confidence of the bondholders in the issuer.”

Dalian Wanda offered bondholders 1 cent on the dollar in early-consent fees. It is also giving 2.5 cents for their vote in favour of the proposal by the second deadline at 4pm on December 8. That proposal will be put to vote at 10.30am local time on December 13 in the office of law firm Linklaters in Hong Kong.