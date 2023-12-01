The first batch of stations is expected to open next year in regions with higher EV adoption rates, and more stations will be built nationwide soon, the carmakers said.

The venture will aim to install at least 1,000 high-power charging stations with about 7,000 charging piles in the world’s largest electric vehicle (EV) market by the end of 2026 to “provide Chinese customers with premium charging services”, BMW said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The venture will procure electricity generated from renewable sources in regions where conditions allow, and the charging network will be open to the public, according to the statement. The customers of both German carmakers will enjoy more exclusive features.

“Both BMW and Mercedes-Benz will apply the expertise gained from global and Chinese charging operations, as well as the in-depth understanding of the Chinese new energy vehicle [NEV] market, to deliver fast, convenient, reliable and tailor-made charging solutions for the Chinese market,” the statement said.

The equal joint venture is subject to regulatory approvals, the companies said.

Hubertus Troska, member of the board of management of Mercedes-Benz responsible for China, during the presentation of new cars at the 20th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition in this file photo from April. Photo: AFP

The venture has been announced just ahead of the United Nations Cop28 climate summit , where sustainable transport will be high on the agenda.

China is the world’s largest EV market and has the largest EV charging infrastructure globally. As of the end of September, China had on its roads 18.2 million NEVs, including battery-powered EVs, plug-in hybrids and hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles, according to China’s Ministry of Public Security. The number of charging points reached 7.6 million at the end of September, a 70 per cent year-on-year increase, according to the China Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Promotion Alliance.

Mercedes-Benz said in January this year it would build more than 2,000 so-called charging hubs with more than 10,000 fast-charging points in North America, Europe and China by 2030. The first batch of charging hubs started operations in the US city of Atlanta, China’s Chengdu and Mannheim in Germany last month, according to the company.

BMW currently has more than 570,000 charging pillars in China, with over half being fast chargers, the German carmaker’s website showed.

“High-end vehicle brands prefer to have their own charging networks to improve car owner experience,” said Yale Zhang, managing director at the consultancy Automotive Foresight in Shanghai. “However, establishing such a network is expensive and takes a long time, and the return on direct investment is slow, especially when ownership of the brands’ EVs is relatively low.”

As the most popular premium brands in China, BMW and Mercedes-Benz both accounted for 36 per cent of the premium light vehicle sales market in the country last year, according to market research provider Euromonitor International. However, sales of both brands’ EVs remain relatively small – in 2022, just 10 per cent of the new light vehicles sold by BMW in China were electric, while the share for Mercedes-Benz was only 7 per cent.

“This suggests that while EVs are becoming more commonplace in China, the utilisation rate of such high-power charging stations is likely to be initially small, reducing profitability,” said Fransua Vytautas Razvadauskas, mobility insights manager at Euromonitor.

However, as EV use is expected to continue surging in China, it will open up more opportunities for early pioneers in charging infrastructure.

By 2030, 68 per cent of new passenger car registrations in China are expected to be electric, and the number is forecast to rise to 91 per cent by 2040 under China’s goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2060, Vytautas Razvadauskas said.

“Thus, brands such as Mercedes-Benz and BMW, which are positioning early, are likely to reap the rewards of EV’s growing charging industry in the medium to long-term future.”