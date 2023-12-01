Li Auto and Xpeng, two top premium electric vehicle (EV) builders in China, rewrote sales records in November, as their new car models amplified the popularity of battery-powered vehicles.

Li Auto, which joined the Hang Seng Index as one of the new constituents this month, reported deliveries of 41,030 units in November, up 1.5 per cent from the previous record of 40,422 it had set in October. The Beijing-based carmaker has now broken its monthly sales record for eight straight months.

Guangzhou-based Xpeng handed 20,041 vehicles to buyers last month, up from 20,002 units in October. The November deliveries erased the monthly record set in October.

“In November, Li Auto achieved its full-year delivery target ahead of time,” Li Xiang, co-founder and CEO of Beijing-based Li Auto, said in a statement on Friday. “Propelled by the growing market demand, we will continue to strive for a 50,000 monthly delivery target in December with ample preparations in sales, supply, production, and delivery capabilities.”

Li Auto Inc. Mega MPV on display at the Guangzhou Auto Show in Guangzhou, China, on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. China is the world’s largest electric vehicle market. Photo: Bloomberg

Li Auto, which builds luxury sport utility vehicles (SUVs), has emerged as Tesla’s biggest ­challenger in mainland China this year, buoyed by strong sales of its new models – L7, L8 and L9. All its vehicles are priced above 300,000 yuan (US$42,335).