Wuxi Biologics tumbled 24 per cent to HK$33.15 before trading was suspended. Earlier the drug maker release a business update that expects a challenging industry landscape ahead. Its affiliate Wuxi Apptec slid 6.8 per cent to HK$85.25. Alibaba Group dropped 1 per cent to HK$71.15 and online game operator NetEase sank 4.2 per cent to HK$168.40. Chinese EV maker Li Auto slumped 3.6 per cent to HK$141.30, as the stock was included in the Hang Seng Index alongside Wuxi Apptec starting Monday.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.6 per cent to 16,729.01 at the noon break, heading for its lowest close since November 10, 2022. The Hang Seng Tech Index slid 1.3 per cent and the Shanghai Composite Index fell less than 0.1 per cent.

Limiting losses, gold producer Zijin Mining Group surged 4.3 per cent to HK$12.66 as bullion prices rose to a record after comments by the Federal Reserve Chair, Jerome Powell, that policy was “well into restrictive territory” was taken as a clue by markets there was a greater chance of rate cuts next year.

China’s exports probably dropped 1.2 per cent in November, while both consumer and producer prices may have plunged into deflationary territory, according to consensus estimates made by economists tracked by Bloomberg. The data is due this week.

“China growth is supply-side driven, but demand remains weak as indicated by the PMIs that has softened as well as declining CPI,” said Trinh Nguyen, a senior economist at Natixis. “The uneasiness is felt acutely by equities as the data suggests subdued demand while not weak enough growth to spur much-wanting stimulus to reflate the economy. The outlook for China to export its deflation is increasingly more cautious given greater scrutiny on Chinese goods, particularly in sectors it dominates such as EV.”

Statements from Chinese institutional investors had given the markets an early boost, which quickly faded on the economic jitters. State-backed China Reform Holdings said in a statement after markets shut on Friday that it bought an unspecified amount of an ETF tracking onshore technology stocks. That came just two days after two top Chinese insurers unveiled a plan to launch a 50 billion yuan (US$7 billion) fund that would invest in yuan-traded stocks.

China will continue to implement proactive fiscal policies next year and has ample room for cutting banks’ reserve requirement ratio, the Shanghai Securities News reported, citing Sheng Songcheng, a former statistics and analysis director of the People’s Bank of China.

Elsewhere, China Evergrande Group jumped 13 per cent to HK$0.27 after a court hearing in Hong Kong granted the troubled property developer another reprieve until January 29 to restructure its debts, avoiding a winding-up.

Other major Asian markets were mixed. Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.7 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.3 per cent and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 0.8 per cent.