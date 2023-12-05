WuXi Biologics sank 10 per cent to HK$29.85, adding to a 24 per cent plunge on Monday that triggered a trading halt and erased HK$44 billion (US$5.62 billion) in market capitalisation. Analysts at Nomura, Daiwa, BoCom, CLSA and Citigroup cut their earnings forecasts or downgraded their recommendations to reflect the souring prospects.

The Hang Seng Index tumbled 2.5 per cent to 16,229.33 at 3.08pm local time, the lowest level since November 10 last year. The Tech Index dropped 3 per cent while the Shanghai Composite Index retreated 1.7 per cent at the close.

Losses accelerated in afternoon trading. PC maker Lenovo Group tumbled 11 per cent to HK$8.79 after chairman Yang Yuanqing sold 6 million shares, a filing showed. Bourse operator Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing slid 5.7 per cent to HK$253, Tencent lost 3.3 per cent to HK$306.40 while Alibaba Group slipped 0.9 per cent to HK$70.20. Zijin Mining lost 3.7 per cent to HK$12.14 after gold prices fell from a record.

“Sentiment has worsened after China’s economy has shown signs of a weak recovery and some of the big companies tumbled after their recent quarterly results,” said Shen Fanchao, an analyst at Zheshang International. “We remain cautious about Hong Kong stocks in the near term.”

Quarterly results from Alibaba, HSBC and China Merchants Bank trailed the consensus estimates, according to Bloomberg data. WuXi Biologics’ latest weak guidance added to recent pessimism sounded by Meituan , China’s biggest food-delivery platform operator.

The Hang Seng Index has fallen 18 per cent this year, the worst among major global benchmarks, contributing to a US$551 billion marketwide sell-off. Losses flared before several reports this week on China’s economic pulse. Exports probably dropped for a seventh straight month in November, while consumer and producer prices likely contracted again, according to consensus among economists tracked by Bloomberg.

Five companies debuted on Tuesday with mixed results, including three in Hong Kong. Shenghui Cleanness Group was unchanged at HK$0.32, while Sino-Synergy Hydrogen Energy tumbled 6.4 per cent to HK$18.40 and loan provider K Cash shed 4.4 per cent to HK$1.72.

Shanghai Jinjiang Shipping jumped 58 per cent to 17.84 yuan in Shanghai while Beijing Groundsun Technology surged 79 per cent to 41.89 yuan in Beijing.

Other major Asian markets fell, as traders dialled back excessive bets that the Federal Reserve was done with raising rates this year. Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 1.4 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi retreated 0.8 per cent and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.9 per cent.