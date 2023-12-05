New World Development, a developer controlled by Hong Kong’s third-richest family, bought back 15 per cent of its offshore bonds, after concerns about its debt load and weak home sales pummelled the stock by 52 per cent this year.

It accepted US$610.3 million from notes tendered by investors through a public auction, according to a Hong Kong stock exchange filing on Tuesday. The buy-back will reduce the total outstanding amount of the seven dollar-denominated notes to US$3.53 billion.

The company started the auction on November 23, three days after receiving HK$21.8 billion (US$2.8 billion) cash from the sale of its entire interest in NWS Holdings, an infrastructure investment group, to the controlling Cheng family. Some HK$4 billion of the cash will be given to shareholders as a one-off special dividend on December 20.

10:57 Boom, bust and borrow: Has China’s housing market tanked? Boom, bust and borrow: Has China’s housing market tanked?

The stock fell 2.8 per cent to HK$10.56 at 3pm local time, bringing the decline this year to 52 per cent. The Hang Seng Index slumped 2.5 per cent to a new 13-month low.