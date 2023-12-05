EV maker Nio narrows loss on record deliveries, pledges more cost-cutting to compete in China’s cutthroat market
- The Shanghai-based carmaker posted a third-quarter net loss of 4.56 billion yuan (US$639 million), 24.8 per cent narrower than the previous quarter
- Revenue more than doubled quarter on quarter to 19.1 billion yuan as the company delivered 55,432 vehicles
Its per-share loss was valued at 2.53 yuan, beating a forecast of 2.97 yuan in a Bloomberg survey of analysts. Revenue increased 117.8 per cent quarter on quarter and 46.7 per cent year on year to 19.1 billion yuan.
The company, which has yet to report a profit since its establishment in 2014, delivered a record 55,432 vehicles in the third quarter, 38.4 per cent above its previous high-water mark of 40,032 units in the fourth quarter of 2022.
It predicted its total deliveries in the fourth quarter would decline between 11.6 and 15.2 per cent to between 47,000 and 49,000 units, compared with the three months ending September. Fourth-quarter revenue could reach 16.7 billion yuan, the company predicted, which would be a 12.6 decline compared with the third quarter.
“Heightened competition in the Chinese electric-car market will prompt more key players to focus on cost reduction to survive potential price wars,” said Gao Shen, an independent analyst in Shanghai. “For premium EV makers, it will be advisable for them to launch more low-priced vehicles to shoot at a wider base of customers.”
Chinese EV makers speed towards 2023 sales record
At present, Nio builds its vehicles at two plants in Hefei, capital of eastern China’s Anhui province, through partnership with state-owned carmaker Jianghuai Automobile Group (JAC).
On Tuesday, JAC said in a filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange that it had sold assets worth 3.16 billion yuan at the two factories to Nio.
Ji said in November that JAC would remain an important partner with Nio in production even after its disposal of the assets.