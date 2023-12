The stock sell-off in Hong Kong has galvanised some of the biggest companies to rush out their buy-back programmes, with WuXi Biologics, Meituan and Swire Pacific aided by US$2.37 billion of support. Casino operator Sands China got US$249 million of backing from its parent.

WuXi Biologics set aside US$600 million to repurchase its shares from the market, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. The biotech firm suffered a 30 per cent rout in the preceding two days, crashing its market value by US$7.2 billion and dragging the benchmark index to a 13-month low.

“The current trading price of the shares does not reflect their intrinsic value or the actual business prospects of the company,” WuXi Biologics said in its filing. The repurchase plan shows its confidence in its own business outlook and prospects, the firm added.

WuXi Biologics is not alone. Conglomerate Swire Pacific and Macau casino operator Sands China also benefited from signs of market-buying support. These moves mirrored Meituan’s attempt with its US$1 billion repurchase programme, days after its stock was pummelled by signs of slowdown in demand for its services.