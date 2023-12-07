Hong Kong stocks slipped, revisiting a 13-month low, as Chinese banks slipped after Moody’s lowered the outlook on several major players, in lockstep with its recent cut on the nation’s rating outlook. China’s external trade report was mixed, offering little to shore up sentiment.

The Hang Seng Index retreated 1.6 per cent to 16,1989.97 at 11.16am local time, heading for the lowest close since November last year. The Tech Index dropped 1.8 per cent and the Shanghai Composite Index declined 0.4 per cent.

China’s top lender ICBC weakened 0.6 per cent to HK$3.62 while Construction Bank lost 0.7 per cent to HK$4.41 and Bank of China fell 0.7 per cent to HK$2.80. Moody’s lowered their rating outlook to negative from stable to reflect the risk of China’s economic growth. China Merchants Bank tumbled 3.4 per cent to HK$25.65.

Elsewhere, WuXi Biologics failed to sustain a rebound, losing 4.9 per cent to HK$29.20. Alibaba Group slid 1.5 per cent to HK$69.10 and Tencent lost 2.2 per cent to HK$304.60.