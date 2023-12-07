South China Morning Post
Hong Kong stock market
Pedestrians walk past the Exchange Square in Central with tickers showing the Hang Seng Index and stock prices in October 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE
BusinessChina Business

Hong Kong stocks revisit 13-month low as China’s top banks slip on Moody’s act, trade report fails to lift sentiment

  • Moody’s lowers outlook on several major Chinese lenders, in lockstep with its earlier cut on China’s rating outlook
  • Official report shows China’s imports contracted in November; other reports may show that consumer and producer prices shrank as well
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidongin Shanghai
Hong Kong stocks slipped, revisiting a 13-month low, as Chinese banks slipped after Moody’s lowered the outlook on several major players, in lockstep with its recent cut on the nation’s rating outlook. China’s external trade report was mixed, offering little to shore up sentiment.

The Hang Seng Index retreated 1.6 per cent to 16,1989.97 at 11.16am local time, heading for the lowest close since November last year. The Tech Index dropped 1.8 per cent and the Shanghai Composite Index declined 0.4 per cent.

China’s top lender ICBC weakened 0.6 per cent to HK$3.62 while Construction Bank lost 0.7 per cent to HK$4.41 and Bank of China fell 0.7 per cent to HK$2.80. Moody’s lowered their rating outlook to negative from stable to reflect the risk of China’s economic growth. China Merchants Bank tumbled 3.4 per cent to HK$25.65.

Elsewhere, WuXi Biologics failed to sustain a rebound, losing 4.9 per cent to HK$29.20. Alibaba Group slid 1.5 per cent to HK$69.10 and Tencent lost 2.2 per cent to HK$304.60.

Moody’s cut in the rating outlook also affected Agricultural Bank of China, Postal Savings Bank of China, Agricultural Development Bank of China, China Development Bank and the Export-Import Bank of China, as well as Hong Kong’s outlook. Moody’s downgraded China’s A1 rating outlook to negative a day earlier.

Bank stocks have suffered a beating in recent months amid concerns Beijing is heaping pressure on them to help ease a liquidity crisis faced by the nation’s property developers, putting their asset quality at risk. Goldman Sachs downgraded ICBC, Agricultural Bank of China and Industrial Bank in July on dividend pressure.

In Hong Kong, four firms get US$2.6 billion support to stem stocks rout

“China’s economy is still enduring a correction and it seems growth is unlikely to reaccelerate any time soon,” said Wu Kan, an analyst at Soochow Securities in Shanghai. “Sentiment is weak” going into the year end, he added.

Meanwhile, China’s exports rose 0.5 per cent, halting a six-month contraction, the customs bureau said. Economists predicted zero-growth. Imports shrank 0.6 per cent versus forecast for a 3.9 per cent increase. Other reports later this week may show consumer and producer prices fell again last month.

The Hang Seng Index has dropped 18 per cent this year, making it the worst performer among the world’s key benchmarks this year, erasing about US$630 billion of market value through this week. The sell-offs have led to a slew of stock buy-back plans from Meituan, Wuxi Biologics and Swire Pacific to help stem the rout.

Other major Asian markets all fell. Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 1.6 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi retreated 0.2 per cent and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.4 per cent.

