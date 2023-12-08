Chinese consumers, spooked by concerns about job prospects amid a bleak economic outlook, continue to actively hunt bargains when they purchase consumer goods like personal care products, according to a joint study by global consultancy Bain & Company and market research firm Kantar Worldpanel.

Total spending on fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) in mainland China dropped 0.9 per cent year on year during the third quarter of 2023, the report showed, without revealing absolute numbers. The decline followed a 1.8 per cent year-on-year rise in the previous quarter.

“The key word that describes this consumer environment is that consumers are more discerning, and they make educated choices,” said Bruno Lannes, a partner at Bain in Shanghai. “For some products, they would be happy to pay a premium because they see true value for them there. And for other products, they would not purchase because they don’t see the true value.”