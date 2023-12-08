South China Morning Post
Hong Kong stock market
Hong Kong Exchange Square in Central. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong stocks ease to 13-month lows on China data; Tencent falls on stake reduction by major shareholder

  • China’s unexpected import contraction and Moody’s Investors Service decision to cut the outlook on the sovereign rating sours risk appetite
  • Official data due over the weekend may also show consumer and producer prices shrank in November, intensifying deflation concerns
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidongin Shanghai
Hong Kong stocks fell to a new 13-month low on Friday, as traders braced for more weak economic data from China with Tencent taking an early hit over concerns about further selling by its major shareholder who sold a stake in the social-media giant the previous day.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.3 per cent to 16,295.61 as of 10am local time, heading for the lowest close since November 10, 2022. The gauge has lost 3 per cent this week. The Tech Index dropped 0.7 per cent and the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.1 per cent.

Tencent lost 1.6 per cent to HK$303 after Prosus sales of 513,500 shares in the company on Thursday triggered concerns about further offloading by its major shareholder. Alibaba Group slipped 0.3 per cent to HK$69.50 and its peer JD.com lost 0.8 per cent to HK$103.20. WuXi Biologics tumbled 3.5 per cent to HK$28.90 and Chinese EV maker Li Auto retreated 4 per cent to HK$134.30.

Limiting losses, online travel agency Trip.com Group added 1 per cent to HK$258.80 after Singapore announced it will allow Chinese tourists to enter the country without visas.

Sentiment on Hong Kong stocks has taken a beating from China’s unexpected import contraction and Moody’s Investors Service decision to cut the outlook on the ratings of the sovereign and the country’s top banks. Official data due over the weekend may also show consumer and producer prices shrank in November, intensifying deflation concerns.

The Hang Seng Index has dropped 17 per cent this year, making it the worst performer among the world’s key benchmarks this year, erasing US$630 billion in market value.

Shenzhen VAPEL Power Supply Technology, a power equipment maker, surged 356 per cent to 31.18 yuan in Shenzhen on its first day of trading.

Other major Asian markets were mixed. Japan’s Nikkei 225 slid 1.5 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.7 per cent and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was little changed.

