Tencent lost 1.6 per cent to HK$303 after Prosus sales of 513,500 shares in the company on Thursday triggered concerns about further offloading by its major shareholder. Alibaba Group slipped 0.3 per cent to HK$69.50 and its peer JD.com lost 0.8 per cent to HK$103.20. WuXi Biologics tumbled 3.5 per cent to HK$28.90 and Chinese EV maker Li Auto retreated 4 per cent to HK$134.30.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.3 per cent to 16,295.61 as of 10am local time, heading for the lowest close since November 10, 2022. The gauge has lost 3 per cent this week. The Tech Index dropped 0.7 per cent and the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.1 per cent.

Limiting losses, online travel agency Trip.com Group added 1 per cent to HK$258.80 after Singapore announced it will allow Chinese tourists to enter the country without visas.

Sentiment on Hong Kong stocks has taken a beating from China’s unexpected import contraction and Moody’s Investors Service decision to cut the outlook on the ratings of the sovereign and the country’s top banks. Official data due over the weekend may also show consumer and producer prices shrank in November, intensifying deflation concerns.

The Hang Seng Index has dropped 17 per cent this year, making it the worst performer among the world’s key benchmarks this year, erasing US$630 billion in market value.

Shenzhen VAPEL Power Supply Technology, a power equipment maker, surged 356 per cent to 31.18 yuan in Shenzhen on its first day of trading.

Other major Asian markets were mixed. Japan’s Nikkei 225 slid 1.5 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.7 per cent and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was little changed.