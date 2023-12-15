The offer price represents a 13.5 per cent premium to Vinda’s closing price on Thursday and is almost 150 per cent higher than its book value as at the end of June, according to the filing.

Tanoto offered HK$23.50 per share for 92.3 per cent of the company that his family does not already control, according to a filing to the Hong Kong exchange on Friday. Vinda’s founder Li Chaowang and Swedish personal care product maker Essity, who have a combined 72.6 per cent stake, have pledged to accept the offer.

“This is a very attractive offer for Essity and for our shareholders,” Essity’s president and CEO Magnus Groth, said in a separate statement . “We maintain a presence in Asia and in Vinda through continued licensing of Essity’s brands, with sustainability requirements for sourcing, production and collaboration in innovation and marketing.”

Indonesian tycoon Sukanto Tanoto. Photo: Facebook/Sukanto Tanoto

Essity currently holds a 51.59 per cent stake in the company and its founder Li has a 21.04 per cent interest.

Tanoto intends to compulsorily acquire the rest of the shares if he can garner more than 90 per cent of Vinda in the takeover offer, and delist it from the Hong Kong stock exchange.

BNP Paribas, China International Capital Corp, HSBC Holdings and Bank of America’s brokerage unit have been hired as financial advisers for the offer, according to the exchange filing.

Vinda’s shares jumped 8.7 per cent to HK$22.50 on Friday, outpacing a 3.2 per cent gain in the Hang Seng Index. The stock has remained practically unchanged this year, compared with a 14 per cent slump in the benchmark.

Tanoto, 73, whose family migrated from China’s southeast Fujian province, built his business empire from scratch. He started out as a construction contractor to the oil industry and founded RGE in 1973, building it into his flagship enterprise. The closely held plywood maker now has operations in Indonesia, China, Brazil, Canada and Spain.

He now has a family office that supervises his core business to ensure a smooth succession. He has two sons and two daughters, with the eldest son running his own investment management firm.

Founded in 1985, Vinda has 13 production bases, with 10 in mainland China, and sells products under its namesake brand and others including Tempo and Tork, according to its website. Tissues accounted for 83 per cent of its sales last year, with the remainder coming from other products such as feminine and baby care.

Vinda’s business outlook has improved with the falling cost of pulp. Its third-quarter sales rose 8.4 per cent year on year while gross profit increased 16 per cent in the same period to HK$465 million yuan as a result of cheaper raw material costs, according to its earnings statement. Net income slumped 57 per cent last year and 13 per cent for the previous year due to higher raw material costs.

“We are positive on Vinda’s development in the long term due to its brand positioning, products and innovation capability, focus on the high-end market and its leading position in online channels in China,” said Patrick Wong, an analyst at First Shanghai Securities in Shanghai.

Its shares have risen more than sixfold since the company began trading in Hong Kong in 2007, giving it a market cap of HK$27.2 billion.

The offer is pending approval by the Chinese government and is expected to be completed by mid-2024, Essity said in the statement.