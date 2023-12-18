The Hang Seng Index fell 0.9 per cent to 16,633.98 at the noon break, retreating from the highest since December 1. The Tech Index dropped 1.2 per cent while the Shanghai Composite Index retreated 0.1 per cent.

HKEX slipped 0.2 per cent to HK$259.40 after the city’s bourse operator promoted co-chief operating officer Bonnie Chan Yiting as its first woman CEO, replacing Nicolas Aguzin from May next year.

The Hang Seng Index advanced 2.8 per cent last week for the biggest five-day gain since late July, aided by China’s new measures to spur housing demand in top-tier cities. The Federal Reserve also hinted at the end of its rate-hiking cycle, after its final policy meeting of the year.

Still, economic data this month showed China’s retail sales in November were weaker than economists predicted, while property investment stagnated. Sentiment soured after one Fed official said that it was too early for the US central bank to start thinking about cutting rates. The Fed holds its first 2024 rate-setting meeting on January 30-31.

“China’s latest economic data has no upside surprise and that means corporate earnings will continue to be sluggish or even slide,” said Mou Yiling, an analyst at Minsheng Securities. “Investors are also being too aggressive with bets on US rate cuts.”

Elsewhere, China’s biggest AI software company SenseTime sank as much as 18.3 per cent, but ended the morning session down 11.9 per cent at HK$1.11. The company said its founder Tang Xiao’ou died on December 15 after succumbing to an undisclosed illness. His controlling stake of more than 20 per cent will remain under a lock-up agreement until December 2024.

Two companies started trading. REPT Battero Energy, a Chinese maker of lithium batteries, rose 1.6 per cent to HK$18.60 in Hong Kong. Shenzhen Ampron Technology, which makes pressure and temperature sensors, jumped 186 per cent to 95 yuan in Shenzhen.

Other major Asian markets weakened. Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.9 per cent and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.3 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi added 0.2 per cent.