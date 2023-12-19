Guotai Junan Securities is the sole sponsor of the IPO. Citic Securities, CMBC Capital, Huatai Securities, BNP Paribas and Shenwan Hongyuan will join Guotai Junan as global coordinators.

UBTech Robotics, a maker of robots backed by Tencent Holdings, is seeking as much as HK$1.31 billion (US$167.4 million) from an initial public offering (IPO) in Hong Kong. Its 47-year old founder Zhou Jian is set to become a billionaire after the listing.

The listing will give UBTech a HK$35.9 billion market capitalisation if the shares are sold at the top of the price range, the filing said. Zhou, who is also the firm’s chairman and CEO, has a 24.8 per cent direct stake, worth between US$1.14 billion and US$1.54 billion based on the IPO price range. Tencent has a 6.3 per cent stake.

Zhou Jian, founder and CEO of UBTech Robotics Corp. Photo: Handout

China’s service robot market is forecast to grow at an annual compound rate of 24 per cent to 183.2 billion yuan (US$25.6 billion) by 2028, outpacing the 18 per cent growth rate globally, according to Frost & Sullivan.

UBTech is China’s biggest manufacturer of educational robots with a 23 per cent market share, based on its 2022’s annual revenue, according to its IPO prospectus. Educational and logistics robots contributed at least 77 per cent to its annual sales over the past three years.

“We believe our technological capabilities can be applied to various scenarios while driven by market conditions and government policy support,” UBTech said in the filing.

A visitor poses for a photo with a robotic panda at a display from Chinese robot maker UBTech at the World Robot Conference in Beijing in September 2021. Photo: AP Photo

UBTech will make its debut in tough market conditions. The Hang Seng Index has lost 17 per cent this year, the worst-performing major benchmark globally, and set for an unprecedented fourth straight year of slump.

Proceeds raised from 58 IPOs in Hong Kong so far this year fell more than 50 per cent from last year’s total, and 31 of the companies are trading below their IPO prices, according to Bloomberg data. Chinese cloud-based human resources firm Beisen Holdings is the worst of the lot, having fallen 90 per cent since its listing on April 13.

Sentiment is also typically weak for IPOs as year-end holidays approach. Biopharmaceutical firm Shandong BoAn closed unchanged while drug maker Cryofocus Medtech fell 6.5 per cent and dairy maker AustAsia slipped 0.5 per cent, when the trio debuted on the final trading day of last year.

UBTech intends to use the IPO proceeds to strengthen its research and development capabilities, build up branding, optimise operational efficiency and repay some bank loans, according to the filing. It spent 428.3 million yuan on R&D last year, or about 43 per cent of its revenue.

UBTech had a net loss of 987.4 million yuan in 2022, its third straight unprofitable year, the filing showed. Losses in the first half of 2023 widened 6 per cent to 547.9 million yuan from a year earlier, while revenue dropped 7.9 per cent to 261 million yuan, it added.