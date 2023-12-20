Visitors can hop on the all-terrain cruiser powered by a trackless ride system in an action-filled chase through Zootopia’s different districts, as well as several new themed entertainment experiences and character moments.

Shanghai Disney Resort encompasses the Disneyland theme park, hotels and Disneytown and Wishing Star Park areas. It began operations in 2016 before Disney and state-owned Shendi, which owns 57 per cent of the resort, added the Toy Story-themed attraction two years later.

The addition comes five years after the launch of a Toy Story-themed attraction, as Disney and its Chinese partner look to burnish the appeal of the US$5.5 billion resort amid people’s increasing zeal for travel and entertainment after the reopening in the first quarter this year.

The Zootopia-themed attraction is the eighth at Shanghai Disneyland and the first of its kind in the world, the company said in a statement. It will bring the namesake animated film and its characters to life through innovative entertainment, merchandise, food and beverage offerings, the statement added.

“Shanghai Disney Resort, as one of the city’s landmark tourist destinations, draws thousands of visitors everyday and the new attraction will help it increase both near and long term traffic,” said Li Wenjie, CEO of Shanghai Yaheng International Travel. “Opening of the new attraction is also in line with Shanghai’s efforts to bolster its tourism sector.”

Tourism has become one of the top beneficiaries of China’s reopening from the pandemic amid a release of strong pent-up demand.

In Shanghai, total spending on hotels and dining out soared by 42 per cent to 19.4 billion yuan (US$2.7 billion) in the first half, outpacing the city’s 9.7 per cent gross domestic product growth, according to official data.

In its earnings report for the quarter ended September, Disney said an increase in guests’ spending and a rise in attendance led to a better operating result for the Shanghai Disney Resort, without disclosing the exact revenue and number of visitors.

Shanghai Disneyland has a capacity to handle 80,000 guests a day in an area spread over 390 hectares (963 acres), triple the size of Hong Kong Disneyland.

It was shut three times in 2022 because of China’s zero-Covid policy.

The Shanghai resort has been viewed as a successful example of melding Chinese culture and tradition into a US entertainment complex, with Disney’s iconic characters such as Snow White and Pirates of the Caribbean.

In August, Shanghai Disney Resort broke ground on its third themed hotel. The company has not yet revealed the name of the new hotel located on the shores of the resort’s Wishing Star Lake.

Once completed, the 400-room hotel will offer a view of the Disneyland theme park, joining the 420-room Shanghai Disneyland Hotel and the 795-room Toy Story Hotel.

The Shanghai municipal government has been striving to get the tourism sector back up and running since China reopened its international borders in the first quarter.