Hong Kong stock market
People walking outside the Exchange Square in Central, Hong Kong with tickers showing stock prices on December 7, 2023. Photo: Li Jiaxing
Tencent, JD.com drag Hong Kong stocks lower as global funds stay bearish on China’s growth outlook

  • Fund managers are not convinced it’s time to re-enter the market, and fewer of them expect stronger economic growth in the next 12 months
  • Foreign fund inflows into China’s onshore equities have dwindled to US$6 billion this year, the least since 2016: Goldman Sachs
Hong Kong stocks fell to a near a one-week low, with global funds unconvinced about getting back into Chinese companies while China’s economy struggles to regain growth momentum.

The Hang Seng Index declined 0.3 per cent to 16,558.24 at 11.16am local time. The Tech Index dropped 0.6 per cent while the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.1 per cent.

JD.com retreated 1.1 per cent to HK$104.90 and Tencent declined 1.3 per cent to HK$310.20. Chinese EV maker Li Auto tumbled 3.9 per cent to HK$130.10 as price cuts heightened competition in the domestic market. Macau casino operator Galaxy Entertainment lost 1.3 per cent to HK$42.30.

Limiting losses, Alibaba Group rose for a second day, adding 0.4 per cent to HK$72.85, following a management reshuffle in its mainstay e-commerce business.

A Bank of America survey of global and regional fund managers this month showed investors remained most bearish on China among 12 Asian equity markets, and fewer of them expected a stronger growth in the nation’s economy over the next 12 months. Concerns about a banking crisis have emerged, adding to lingering property market woes, the survey showed.

“The market will continue its consolidation pattern,” said Zheng Xiaoxia, an analyst at Hua An Securities. Upside surprises in policies or economic data are needed to spur stock gains, Zheng added.

Chinese stocks stay unloved among global funds on banking, property risks: BofA

The Hang Seng Index has declined 17 per cent this year, set for an unprecedented four-year losing streak, as foreign funds favoured equities in Japan and India. They have also pulled their capital out of onshore stock exchanges, reducing the net inflows this year to US$6 billion, the least since 2016, according to Goldman Sachs.

Trading shrank as the Christmas holiday approaches, with transactions falling below the 30-day daily average at this time of the day, according to Bloomberg data. The city’s financial markets will be closed on Monday and Tuesday.

Two companies started trading on Thursday. Shaoxing Xingxin New Materials, a chemical product maker, surged 46 per cent to 59.88 yuan in Shenzhen. Ningbo Souwest Magnetech, which makes magnetic products, jumped 281 per cent to 30.83 yuan in Beijing.

Elsewhere, Gree Electric Appliances, China’s biggest maker of air conditioners, rose 1.5 per cent to 31.20 yuan in Shenzhen. Net income will probably increase by as much as 20 per cent in 2023 from a year earlier, it said in an exchange filing.

Other major Asian markets fell, tracking weaker US equities overnight. Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 1.5 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi retreated 0.6 per cent and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.4 per cent.

