Hong Kong stock market
People walking past a stock screen inside an underground mall in Hong Kong on December 5, 2023. Photo: Li Jaixing
Hong Kong stocks set 3-day winning run as China pledges monetary easing, top banks cut deposit rates to aid recovery

  • China’s central bank pledges to maintain ‘reasonable’ credit growth to support economic recovery
  • ICBC, Construction Bank and peers cut deposit rates to protect margins, spur consumer spending
Zhang Shidongin Shanghai
Hong Kong stocks rose for a third day after China’s biggest lenders cut deposit rates in a move to protect margins and spur consumption in the struggling economy. The central bank also pledged to keep monetary easing to spur growth.

The Hang Seng Index gained 1.2 per cent to 16,823.36 at 11.33am local time, taking the gain for the week to 0.3 per cent. A three-day winning run was last seen on November 6. The Tech Index added 1.3 per cent and the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.5 per cent.

China’s top lender ICBC gained 0.5 per cent to HK$3.70, while peer Construction Bank added 0.4 per cent to HK$4.53 and HSBC rose 1.1 per cent to HK$61.95. Alibaba Group advanced 1.9 per cent to HK$74.80 and e-commerce rival JD.com climbed 4.9 per cent to HK$110.50. Baidu jumped 3.7 per cent to HK$115.90 and Tencent added 1.1 per cent to HK$315.80.
The People’s Bank of China will maintain “reasonable” credit growth to create sound financial conditions to sustain economic recovery, it said in a statement on Thursday. Meanwhile, ICBC, Construction Bank and their peers lowered deposit rates from Friday, according to state-run China Central Television.

“Lower deposit rates should help alleviate pressures on net interest margins and lay the groundwork for the PBOC to cut its policy lending rates in January, which have been left unchanged for the past four months,” said Lu Ting, chief China economist at Nomura in Hong Kong. “If these cuts materialise, it would signal Beijing has become increasingly concerned about the downward pressure on growth.”

The Hang Seng Index remains 16 per cent below the starting point this year, making it the worst performer among major world benchmarks. Global funds stayed bearish on China’s outlook, even as valuation at 5.6 times earnings multiple is the cheapest among them, according to Bloomberg data.

Four companies made their debuts in Hong Kong today. Gold producer Persistence Resources climbed 3.6 per cent HK$0.57, while drug maker HighTide Therapeutics rallied 8.4 per cent to HK$12.46. Logistics provider FAR International surged 20 per cent to HK$1.08 and tea producer Pu’er Lancang Ancient Tea dropped 4.98 per cent to HK$10.18.

In Shanghai, Hsino Tower Group, which makes steel towers for power lines, surged 359 per cent to 7.81 yuan on its first day of trading.

Major Asian markets mostly rose. Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed 0.2 per cent and South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.4 per cent, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was little changed.

