The Hang Seng Index gained 1.2 per cent to 16,823.36 at 11.33am local time, taking the gain for the week to 0.3 per cent. A three-day winning run was last seen on November 6. The Tech Index added 1.3 per cent and the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.5 per cent.

“Lower deposit rates should help alleviate pressures on net interest margins and lay the groundwork for the PBOC to cut its policy lending rates in January, which have been left unchanged for the past four months,” said Lu Ting, chief China economist at Nomura in Hong Kong. “If these cuts materialise, it would signal Beijing has become increasingly concerned about the downward pressure on growth.”

The Hang Seng Index remains 16 per cent below the starting point this year, making it the worst performer among major world benchmarks. Global funds stayed bearish on China’s outlook, even as valuation at 5.6 times earnings multiple is the cheapest among them, according to Bloomberg data.

Four companies made their debuts in Hong Kong today. Gold producer Persistence Resources climbed 3.6 per cent HK$0.57, while drug maker HighTide Therapeutics rallied 8.4 per cent to HK$12.46. Logistics provider FAR International surged 20 per cent to HK$1.08 and tea producer Pu’er Lancang Ancient Tea dropped 4.98 per cent to HK$10.18.

In Shanghai, Hsino Tower Group, which makes steel towers for power lines, surged 359 per cent to 7.81 yuan on its first day of trading.

Major Asian markets mostly rose. Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed 0.2 per cent and South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.4 per cent, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was little changed.