Premium on dual-listed Chinese companies’ domestic shares over their Hong Kong counterparts seen widening in 2024 on policy tailwinds
- On average, yuan-based shares fetched 51 per cent more than their counterparts traded in Hong Kong on December 14, the most in 13 months
- Policy easing measures like cuts in banks’ lending rates tend to have a greater impact on the onshore market, says Morgan Stanley
The gap had fallen back slightly, to 49 per cent on December 22, the gauge showed.
There are 149 mainland Chinese companies with such dual listings, with premiums ranging from 4 to 750 per cent after currency conversion, according to data provider Shanghai DZH.
Foreign investors account for 40 per cent of Hong Kong’s US$4.6 trillion market, but own only 4 per cent of yuan-traded shares. They sold US$2.3 billion of Hong Kong stocks in December, according to Morgan Stanley, the US investment bank.
Holly Futures, a futures brokerage based in Nanjing in eastern Jiangsu province, has the biggest premium, according to Shanghai DZH. Its Shenzhen-traded stock closed at 11.20 yuan on Friday, 750 per cent above its Hong Kong-listed shares.
Car accessories maker Zhejiang Shibao and Beijing Jingcheng Machinery Electric are next at 598 per cent and 423 per cent respectively. The smallest premium is in Wuxi Apptec shares at 4.1 per cent.
The substantial valuation discrepancy is unlikely to narrow any time soon. Stocks listed in Shenzhen and Shanghai enjoy better support at home, with investors willing to pay more for stronger policy tailwinds, prompting Morgan Stanley to favour them.
Historically, policy easing measures like cuts in banks’ reserve requirement ratios and lending rates, have a greater impact on the onshore market, said the investment bank. Local shares also benefit from potential market intervention, such as state fund purchases, it added.