China’s Nio unveils ET9 executive sedan, its most expensive EV yet, flexes tech muscle in luxury sector foray
- ‘We are building a flagship executive sedan based on our leading technologies,’ co-founder and CEO William Li says at Nio Day annual event in Xian
- Carmaker is aiming to compete in the luxury EV segment with the launch of the ET9, analyst says
The Shanghai-based carmaker said the ET9, an executive sedan with a host of cutting-edge technologies it has developed, including high-performance automotive chips and a unique suspension system, will be priced at about 800,000 yuan (US$112,151), and is expected to be delivered to customers in the first quarter of 2025.
“We are building a flagship executive sedan based on our leading technologies,” William Li, Nio’s co-founder and CEO, told about 10,000 participants at the Nio Day annual event in Xian, the capital of northwestern Shaanxi province, on Saturday.
“The ET9 will be the best model showcasing Nio’s excellence in driving technological innovations.”
The Panamera E-Hybrid and the Maybach plug-in hybrid S580e, models the ET9 is pitched against, start at 1.19 million yuan and more than 2 million yuan, respectively.
The ET9 will also become the most expensive model developed by Nio since its founding in 2014. It will use Nio’s own Shenji autonomous driving chip, which it claims has computing power equal to four Nvidia Orin chips, which are used in its existing models.
Nio’s Sky Ride technology system, the world’s first fully active integrated hydraulic suspension system, will offer drivers and passengers a smooth and comfortable ride even when the ET9 navigates bumpy roads, Li said.
The EV will be fitted with a 120 kilowatt-hour (KWH) battery pack with an energy density of 292KWH per kilogram, compared to an average EV battery’s 200KWH/kg. Energy density is a key standard when classifying EV batteries.
“Nio is aiming to become a competitor in the luxury EV segment with the launch of the ET9,” said Eric Han, a senior manager at Suolei, an advisory firm in Shanghai. “It hopes to showcase the company’s research capabilities and manufacturing might through this new model.”