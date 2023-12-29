Does the US$228 billion China stock rally herald an end to the three-year rout?

Adding to the optimism about the sustainability of the run, overseas traders scooped up 13.6 billion yuan (US$1.9 billion) of onshore stocks through the exchange link, the most since July 28, according to Hong Kong stock exchange data. The yuan rose to its strongest level against the US dollar in almost seven months.

China’s US$9.4 trillion market received a year-end boost from a 2.3 per cent jump in the benchmark CSI 300 Index on Thursday, its steepest advance in five months.

A US$228 billion rally in Chinese stocks has sparked hopes that three years of losses may be nearing an end, as foreign buyers return and investors reassess yuan-linked assets.

The gains in stocks and the Chinese currency, which caught investors off guard, have rekindled optimism that the worst for yuan assets is already behind it, as valuations fall to attractive levels and bets on further policy easing mount.

A rising yuan has boosted investor sentiment in Chinese assets. Photo: Reuters

The CSI 300 Index fell 11 per cent this year, an unprecedented third consecutive annual loss. The yuan at one point slumped to a 16-year low, as property market woes and debts of local governments weighed on the economic outlook.

“The A-share market is high value-for-money now after the corrections and has drawn back inflows,” said Li Lifeng, a Shanghai-based strategist at Huaxi Securities. “We’ve seen the bottom and the market is expected to stabilise. There will be more sector rotations from the rally in the stocks that are battered the most this year. ”

The durability of the stock rally depends on whether the central bank cuts the benchmark lending rate in January and its impact on the property market in first and second tier cities, he said.

The CSI 300 Index rose a further 0.5 per cent to 3,431.11 on Friday, and the yuan strengthened 0.2 per cent to 7.0939 after a 0.5 per cent appreciation the previous day.

“The rebound means that stocks are now in attractive territory,” said Fu Jingtao, a strategist from Shenwan Hongyuan Group in Shanghai. “Medium and long-term pessimistic expectations have been fully priced in.”

Foreign investors sold 566.2 million yuan of Chinese stocks via the exchange link on Friday, snapping two days of inflows. That took the net selling to 12.9 billion yuan in December, a record fifth straight month of outflows.

Overseas traders have been blamed for being one of the drivers of the sell-offs in Chinese stocks this year, with state media outlets such as the Economic Daily calling on domestic individual investors not to follow foreign traders blindly.

China is now pivoting to looser fiscal policies, as seen from the sale of a 1 trillion yuan special government bond in the fourth quarter, to boost domestic demand, according to Chen Guo, an analyst at CSC Financial.

It is an indication that the central government is keen to tackle local-government debt and fund the renovation of shanty towns in urban areas, he said.

“That will help reverse pessimistic views about the economy and the market, and it will be conducive to the flow of overseas funds into Chinese assets,” said Chen. “The negative factors that have held back China assets such as a [weaker] yuan and [high] US Treasury yields have now waned.”

The People’s Bank of China is ramping up implementation of monetary policies that have been rolled out. Photo: Bloomberg

Adding to the upbeat mood was a statement by China’s central bank after its fourth-quarter monetary policy meeting. The People’s Bank of China said on Thursday it would ramp up implementation of monetary policies that have been rolled out, fanning speculation about further easing.

To be sure, some analysts remain cautious. The rally could be fleeting as it was mostly driven by sentiment and the green-energy sector that moved on news of Xiaomi’s launch of its electric car, according to Zheng Xiaoxia, an analyst at Hua An Securities.

The market remains shaky without any significant improvement in the economy and confidence, she said.

The CSI 300 Index is currently valued at 12 times projected earnings this year, compared with the average of 13.5 times over the past decade, according to Bloomberg data. Six out of its 10 industry groups have registered losses this year, with the industrial and healthcare sectors faring the worst, dropping at least 15 per cent each.

It makes sense for the rally in stocks to commence at the year-end, a seasonal window for money managers to reassess asset classes and make allocations for the coming year, according to Li Bei, founder of hedge-fund Shanghai Banxia Investment Management Center

Some smart foreign money will probably start to build positions in Chinese stocks again and some domestic insurers will re-enter because of yuan stocks’ high dividend potential, she said.