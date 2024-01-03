South China Morning Post
US-listed Chinese stocks
A trader checks stock index and prices on his mobile phone and computer in Shanghai on December 28, 2023. Photo: CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images
BusinessChina Business

Sanctioned Chinese companies, shunned by foreign funds, are top picks and winners at local funds

  • ‘US-China sanctions are multiplying in both directions’ putting many companies at significant risk, research firm Alpine Macro says
  • Domestic ‘patriotic buying’ will protect the downside a bit for these sanctioned names, Forsyth Barr Asia analyst says
Jiaxing Li
Some of China’s best performing stocks in 2023 were among top companies shunned by foreign investors because of sanctions imposed by the US government. Buying them may prove to be profitable again for unencumbered onshore funds in an election year in the US.

China’s biggest semiconductor maker SMIC, oil explorer CNOOC, cybersecurity company 360 Security Technology, and cellular-network operator China Mobile – among the 10 largest sanctioned entities – rose by 15 per cent to 147 per cent in onshore markets last year.

Funds managed by E Fund Asset Management, ChinaAMC and other local peers profited from owning these shares last year, according to their latest reports to clients. In contrast, the broader CSI 500 Index of onshore stocks fell by 7.4 per cent last year, while the 82-member Hang Seng Index slipped 14 per cent.

Dan Alamariu, chief geopolitical strategist at Alpine Macro, a research firm based in Montreal. Photo: Handout

“US-China sanctions are multiplying in both directions,” said Dan Alamariu, chief geopolitical strategist at Alpine Macro, a research firm based in Montreal. That would add to market uncertainty if they indeed intensify, with sectors including tech, health and biotech, advanced manufacturing and even finance all facing “significant risks.”

Washington is likely to maintain, if not strengthen, its sanctions on China, he added. The Biden administration may tighten export and investment controls and limit China’s involvement and critical industries, he added. The US imposed the newest curbs on China and others on December 12, in relation to Ukraine war.

Sanction risk puts China stocks in valuation trap as firms face Russia dilemma

China’s biggest companies have fallen prey to trade and tech blockades since the Trump administration based on national security and military concerns, as well as forced labour allegations. Other companies on the US “ entity list” included Huawei, memory chip producer Yangtze Memory Technologies and drone maker DJI.

“China market de-rated,” strategists at Bank of America Securities said in a note to clients on December 12. “Stocks well-owned by foreign investors suffered more derating, while stocks on various sanction lists outperformed.”

US sanctions DJI and 7 other Chinese companies over alleged Xinjiang human rights abuses

Foreign funds pulled US$28 billion from China’s onshore stock markets last year, mostly in the second half as the nation’s economic recovery lost momentum. Net inflows amounted to only US$6 billion by mid-December, the lowest since 1996, according to Goldman Sachs, shrinking from as high as US$28 billion in June.

It is fair to say that global funds will continue to shun sanctioned Chinese companies for compliance reasons. That would continue to keep these stocks away from the glare of investors and reduce their price volatilities.

Take China Mobile for example. Blacklisted in late 2020 over alleged ties to the Chinese military, its stock has surged 48 per cent in Hong Kong over the past three years. The firm also attracted US$8.8 billion of subscription from local investors in a 2021 stock offering, following its delisting from New York.

“The outperformance could be led by domestic patriotic buying and some investors betting on the end of major outflows post sanctions,” said Willer Chen, a senior analyst at Forsyth Barr Asia in Hong Kong. “The domestic buying will protect the downside a bit for these names.”

