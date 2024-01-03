Some of China’s best performing stocks in 2023 were among top companies shunned by foreign investors because of sanctions imposed by the US government. Buying them may prove to be profitable again for unencumbered onshore funds in an election year in the US.

China’s biggest semiconductor maker SMIC, oil explorer CNOOC, cybersecurity company 360 Security Technology, and cellular-network operator China Mobile – among the 10 largest sanctioned entities – rose by 15 per cent to 147 per cent in onshore markets last year.

Funds managed by E Fund Asset Management, ChinaAMC and other local peers profited from owning these shares last year, according to their latest reports to clients. In contrast, the broader CSI 500 Index of onshore stocks fell by 7.4 per cent last year, while the 82-member Hang Seng Index slipped 14 per cent.

Dan Alamariu, chief geopolitical strategist at Alpine Macro, a research firm based in Montreal. Photo: Handout

“US-China sanctions are multiplying in both directions,” said Dan Alamariu, chief geopolitical strategist at Alpine Macro, a research firm based in Montreal. That would add to market uncertainty if they indeed intensify, with sectors including tech, health and biotech, advanced manufacturing and even finance all facing “significant risks.”