China’s CMOC Group boosted its cobalt output by more than 170 per cent last year, with surging production at a new mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo helping the company leapfrog Glencore as the world’s top producer of the key battery metal.

Hong Kong-listed CMOC produced 55,526 tonnes of cobalt in 2023, it said in a filing on Thursday. In October, Glencore forecast output of as much as 42,000 tonnes. While investors and traders had been expecting a large increase at CMOC’s massive Kisanfu mine – which came online in the second quarter – the full-year result exceeded the company’s own production guidance by more than 20 per cent.

Soaring output at the US$1.8 billion Kisanfu mine helped trigger a sharp slump in cobalt prices last year, alongside rising production in Indonesia and a rebound in exports from CMOC’s other operation in Congo, Tenke-Fungurume. The market was already in one of its biggest ever surpluses as 2023 began, and the additional output helped drive a 30 per cent slump in prices over the year.