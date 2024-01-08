China Evergrande: key executive at EV unit arrested for unspecified crimes, 3 months after founder Hui Ka-yan’s detention
- Executive director Liu Yongzhuo has been detained for unspecified crimes, China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group says in filing
- Arrest follows founder’s Hui Ka-yan’s detention in September, scuttling the developer’s US$20 billion offshore debt reorganisation
Liu Yongzhuo, an executive director at China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group, “has been detained in accordance with the law on suspicion of crimes,” the company said in a Hong Kong stock exchange filing on Monday, without elaborating. China Evergrande owned 58.5 per cent of the new energy vehicle (NEV) producer at the end of 2022, according to its latest annual report.
The stock sank as much as 23 per cent after the disclosure, before closing 6 per cent lower at HK$0.39. The stock slumped 84 per cent in 2023, bringing the cumulative decline in market value to HK$4.23 billion (US$541.8 million) over the past five years.
Liu, 42, joined the Evergrande group in December 2003 and was made chairman of Evergrande Football Club, Evergrande Spring Water Group and Evergrande High-Tech Group, according to the NEV maker’s 2022 annual report. He had 21.7 million shares, or a 0.22 per cent stake, and stock options in the company.
Liu has more than 20 years’ experience in real estate project investment and operation, sports operation and corporate operational management in various industries, it added.
The troubled developer had 2.39 trillion yuan (US$330 billion) of liabilities and only 13.38 billion yuan of cash on hand as of June 30, according to its latest published accounts. The developer had proposed to repay offshore creditors with instruments that could be converted into equity stakes in the NEV subsidiary.
The group had faced multiple hurdles to get its house in order, including a regulatory decision in September that prevented it from issuing new bonds – a key plank in the restructuring plan – as a form of debt repayment after its onshore real estate unit Hengda was probed for illegal activities.