The data provider notified some users that a glitch in its main network had caused the outage, and its services – available via desktop terminals and its mobile phone app – remained inaccessible throughout the trading period for mainland Chinese markets, some Wind subscribers told the Post. Its data feed had not yet been fully restored when they were able to log in for the first time on the day, they added.

“Of course, [it] caused inconvenience for us,” said Dai Ming, a fund manager at Huichen Asset Management in Shanghai. “I have been unable to log into the Wind app on my mobile phone since around 7am, when I usually run through news headlines on it.

“There have been some cases of technical problems earlier, such as frozen screens when you exported data from Wind. But I’ve never before experienced a login failure like today’s.”