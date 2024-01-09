Chinese carmakers are expected to sell 5 million vehicles overseas in 2024, with much of the demand coming from developing markets such as Southeast Asia and firmly establishing China as the world’s No 1 exporter, according to the latest forecast by UBS.

The Swiss bank said Chinese carmakers are likely to brush aside hurdles, such as the anti-subsidy investigations launched by the European Commission (EC) into the country’s electric vehicle (EV) industry.

Battery-powered vehicles will account for 30 per cent of China’s total car exports this year, UBS analyst Paul Gong said at a media briefing on Tuesday.

“Chinese electric-car makers enjoy an advantage in terms of technology,” he said. “Aside from high-performance batteries, they also have good command of some manufacturing techniques, which make production processes simpler and cost effective.”

01:11 China’s BYD overtakes Tesla as world’s largest EV maker China’s BYD overtakes Tesla as world’s largest EV maker

China was already on track to becoming the world’s largest car exporter in 2023, having exported 4.4 million units in the first 11 months, an increase of 58 per cent from 2022, according to data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.