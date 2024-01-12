Sluggish Shanghai office market gives tenants chance to bargain on rents, with landlords keen to attract or retain clients
- A large number of tenants are either viewing different office buildings to reduce rents, or are seeking big discounts when negotiating lease renewals, JLL says
- Average rents in prime areas remained flat in December
In Puxi, a noncore business district west of the Huangpu River, for instance, the vacancy rate stood at 31.2 per cent in December, compared with 29.7 per cent three months earlier.
“A large number of tenants are inspecting different office buildings,” said Jacky Zhu, a senior director of office leasing advisory at JLL Shanghai.
“Some are chasing lucrative leasing deals to reduce [rental] costs, while others are sniffing out how big a discount they can ask landlords for when negotiating lease renewals.”
Tang Yunyi, a researcher with the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences, said during a media briefing on Wednesday that millions of privately owned businesses on the mainland will have to adjust their business strategies to survive the changing economic environment, because they are facing stiffer competition in the traditional manufacturing and services sectors.
“Many of the small companies have yet to recover from the pain they suffered from the pandemic,” she said, adding that Beijing’s relief package – including tax reductions and lower credit rates – might not be enough to bail out some of the troubled firms.
“New policies need to be enforced as soon as possible to spur private businesses,” Tang said.
Average rents have also dropped sharply across the city due to an oversupply of office space. Last year, 1.58 million square metres (17 million sq ft) – a year-on-year increase of 87 per cent – of new grade-A office space hit the market.
As a result, at the end of 2023, rents on average declined 3 per cent from September to 7 yuan (99 US cents) per square metre per day. These rents were also 6.3 per cent lower than the end of 2022, JLL said.
The average rents in prime areas remained flat at 46.6 yuan per square metre per day in December, which represented a 0.2 per cent decline from a year earlier.