Alibaba fell 2.4 per cent to HK$68.35, and peer JD.com lost 2.8 per cent to HK$93.95 while Tencent slid 2.7 per cent to HK$281.60. Meituan lost 3.2 per cent to HK$73.25 while HSBC Holdings fell 2.9 per cent to HK$59.20. Sportswear maker Li Ning slid 3.3 per cent to HK$17.26, while rival Anta weakened 2.8 per cent to HK$72.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.9 per cent to 15,904.27 at the local noon trading break, the biggest retreat in seven weeks to touch fresh 14-month low. The Tech Index tumbled 2.4 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite Index slid 0.6 per cent to hover around the lowest level since May 2020.

Sentiment remains cautious as investors expect economic data due Wednesday, the last batch of major 2023 data, to paint a mixed picture. China’s gross domestic product likely increased 5.2 per cent last year, according to economist forecasts compiled by Bloomberg, in line with Beijing’s target.

Meanwhile industrial production is expected to have expanded 6.7 per cent in December, compared with the 6.6 per cent growth in November, while retail sales likely expanded 8 per cent in December, versus 10 per cent growth in the previous month.

“The economy continues to show weakness,” analysts at Nomura said in a note on Monday. The data released so far for December confirm the latest economic dip is ongoing with “no sign of a near-term stabilisation”, and the trend is likely to accelerate in the following months, they added.

The Hang Seng Index has slipped 2.1 per cent this week, adding to the 4.7 per cent loss in the first two trading weeks to deepen the worst start to a year since 2016. A slew of underwhelming economic data last week and Beijing’s surprise rate hold on Monday have dashed hopes for a rebound.

Further weighing on sentiment, developer Longfor tumbled 7 per cent to HK$9.46, the lowest since February 2016, after Daiwa slashed the 12-month price target by 54 per cent to HK$12.20 on weak earnings outlook. A gauge tracking mainland developers listed in Hong Kong tumbled 3.2 per cent to an all-time low.

Elsewhere, Beilong Precision Technology surged 249 per cent to 74.97 yuan per share on the first day of trading in Shenzhen.

Other major Asian markets traded lower. Japan’s Nikkei 225 lost 0.7 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi dropped 0.8 per cent and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slid 1.2 per cent.