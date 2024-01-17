China’s economy grew at an annual pace of 5.2 per cent last quarter, the statistics bureau said on Wednesday, trailing market consensus of 5.3 per cent. New home prices in major mainland cities fell by 0.45 per cent in December from a month earlier, the most since February 2015, it added.

Alibaba Group fell 2.5 per cent to HK$66.75 and Tencent slid 2.5 per cent to HK$275.40, while HSBC lost 1.3 per cent to HK$58.35 and AIA Group slipped 2.4 per cent to HK$61.05. China Resources Land tumbled 2.9 per cent to HK$23.50 and peer China Overseas Land dropped 3.5 per cent to HK$11.54 on weaker home prices.

The Hang Seng Index tumbled 2.1 per cent to 15,530.56 at 9.55am local time, the lowest close since November 2022. The Tech Index sank 2.9 per cent while the Shanghai Composite Index retreated 0.6 per cent.

“Chinese policymakers’ reluctance to stimulate meaningfully underscores that China is unlikely to be a meaningful source of growth for the global economy,” strategists at BCA Research said in a report. “It will take more economic pain to compel policymakers to cut interest rates.”

Stock benchmarks in Hong Kong and mainland bourses have lost more than 4 per cent on heightened concerns about China’s economic outlook as its stimulus measures failed to drive a stronger recovery. The People’s Bank of China left its key lending rate unchanged for a fifth month earlier this week, suggesting it was worried about undermining the local currency, the Montreal-based research firm said.

The decision to keep rates unchanged suggests policymakers are unconvinced that marginal rate cuts will boost economic conditions, BCA said in the report. Depressed private sector sentiment amid the weak property market is dampening the effectiveness of policy stimulus, it added.

“The big question is whether China can reflate the economy and escape the deflationary loop,” said Alex Wolf, managing director and head of investment strategy for Asia at JPMorgan Private Bank. “Nevertheless, China is not going to be the tide that lifts all boats as it used to.”

Other major Asian markets were mixed. Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed 1.7 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi retreated 1.6 per cent and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.2 per cent.