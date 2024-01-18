The Hang Seng Index’s 14-day relative strength indicator (RSI) fell below 30, signalling to technical traders that stocks are in the oversold zone.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.8 per cent to 15,401.39 at 3.06pm local time. Before Thursday, the gauge had slumped 6.3 per cent since last Friday to its lowest level since October 2022. The Tech Index climbed 0.8 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite Index in mainland China added 0.4 per cent.

Alibaba Group Holding, which owns the Post, advanced 1.8 per cent to HK$66.80 while search-engine operator Baidu rallied 3.3 per cent to HK$100 and online games operator NetEase rose 1.9 per cent to HK$137.40. HSBC gained 1.5 per cent to HK$58.80 and Macau casino operator Sands China climbed 1.5 per cent to HK$21.

In other major moves, Xinyi Solar rallied 3 per cent to HK$3.89 while developer New World Development (NWD) added 2.2 per cent to HK$10.26. Xinyi and NWD’s RSI readings also fell below 30 this week.

The Hang Seng Index’s 10 per cent slide this year is the worst start since 2016.

On the mainland, the CSI 300 Index of top onshore stocks fell to near a five-year low. Global funds cut their allocations on Chinese stocks to the lowest net underweight in more than a year, according to a January survey by Bank of America.

“Expectations about economic growth have been growing weaker now and a foreign [capital] exodus is continuing,” said Zheng Xiaoxia, an analyst at Hua An Securities. “There’s lack of confidence in the market and the weak trading pattern will be prolonged.”

Hong Kong stocks held onto gains on Thursday, even as traders abandoned bets on US monetary policy easing in March, with the odds for a 25-basis point cut falling to zero from 63 per cent overnight. Some Federal Reserve and European Central Bank officials have warned against aggressive easing bets while inflation remains elevated.

Elsewhere, two companies started trading on Thursday. Waste-treatment company Grandtop Yongxing Group jumped 37 per cent to 22.21 yuan in Shanghai and Hebei Kangnong Seed surged 60 per cent to 17.97 yuan in Beijing.

Other major Asian markets were mixed. Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped less than 0.1 per cent and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.6 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.2 per cent.