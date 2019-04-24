Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

An oil drilling rig off the US Pacific coast in California on 4 January 2018 after the Trump administration announced plans to dramatically expand offshore drilling. Photo: EPA-EFE
Commodities

American oil is flowing freely to China again, after slowing to a trickle

  • Sinopec’s unit Unipec is chartering the Coswisdom Lake tanker, with the capacity for 2 million barrels of oil to pick up crude from the US Gulf coast for delivery to China
  • Another tanker, the Maran Artemis, is off the coast of Qingdao, after picking up oil in Galveston
Topic |   Energy
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 11:42am, 24 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:42am, 24 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

An oil drilling rig off the US Pacific coast in California on 4 January 2018 after the Trump administration announced plans to dramatically expand offshore drilling. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.