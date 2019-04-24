An oil drilling rig off the US Pacific coast in California on 4 January 2018 after the Trump administration announced plans to dramatically expand offshore drilling. Photo: EPA-EFE
American oil is flowing freely to China again, after slowing to a trickle
- Sinopec’s unit Unipec is chartering the Coswisdom Lake tanker, with the capacity for 2 million barrels of oil to pick up crude from the US Gulf coast for delivery to China
- Another tanker, the Maran Artemis, is off the coast of Qingdao, after picking up oil in Galveston
