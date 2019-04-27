Vineyards at the eastern foothills of the Helan Mountains, also known as the Alashan Mountains, in the Ningxia Autonomous Region. Vineyards in Ningxia, which shares the same latitude as Bordeaux in the so-called golden zone for winemaking, are quickly expanding to become China’s viticulture capital. Source : Ningxia government
A glitzy Covent Garden award dinner gave Xi Jinping’s poverty alleviation programme in Ningxia a kick start. Here’s how
- Ningxia, on a similar latitude in the so-called golden zone for winemaking with Bordeaux wine region, is betting on viticulture as its ticket out of poverty
- Hong Kong is turning itself into Asia’s wine trading and distribution hub, after removing all duties and administrative controls in February 2008
Topic | Wine and Spirits
Vineyards at the eastern foothills of the Helan Mountains, also known as the Alashan Mountains, in the Ningxia Autonomous Region. Vineyards in Ningxia, which shares the same latitude as Bordeaux in the so-called golden zone for winemaking, are quickly expanding to become China’s viticulture capital. Source : Ningxia government