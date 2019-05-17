Beef and pork stalls out of stock at Hong Kong’s Kowloon City Market on 15 May 2019 as they have been out of supplies due to African swine fever case. Hong Kong gets most of its food supplies from mainland China. Photo: SCMP / Felix Wong
China scrapped import shipment of American pork in the biggest cancellation in more than a year as US-China trade war escalated
- Prior to the trade war, China and Hong Kong combined were the second largest export market for US pork
Topic | US-China trade war
Beef and pork stalls out of stock at Hong Kong’s Kowloon City Market on 15 May 2019 as they have been out of supplies due to African swine fever case. Hong Kong gets most of its food supplies from mainland China. Photo: SCMP / Felix Wong