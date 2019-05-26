Aerial view of the Mountain Pass rare earths mine and related ore processing facilities in California operated by MP Materials. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Caught between Trump and its biggest market, America’s sole rare earths mine is an unusual victim in the US-China trade war
- MP Materials, which runs the Mountain Pass rare earths mine, said it will kick-start its own processing operation by the end of 2020
- China last week more than doubled the import tariffs on ores and concentrates to 25 per cent, effective June 1
The chassis and batteries of an electric car are displayed at Auto Shanghai 2019. Regardless of the trade war, Beijing will ultimately move to reduce exports of rare earths to meet its own domestic demand, specifically from its electric-vehicle industry. Photo: AFP
Trade war: will China use ‘nuclear option’ of banning rare earth exports to US?
- China accounted for seven out of every 10 tonnes of rare earth elements mined worldwide last year and was the biggest exporter to America
- As trade tensions have escalated, analysts are questioning whether Beijing will use its dominance of the industry as a check on US tariffs
