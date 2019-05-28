A very large crude carrier (VLCC) at a crude oil terminal in Zhejiang’s Zhoushan port near Ningbo city on May 16, 2017. Photo: REUTERS
Brazilian state oil company Petrobras aims for China’s teapots with oil cargoes shipped to storage for future demand
- Two cargoes of Lula, Buizos crude to arrive in June-July
- Oil to be stored at Qingdao storage tanks leased by Petrobras
