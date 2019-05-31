A liquified natural gas storage tank at PetroChina’s receiving terminal at Rudong port in Nantong, Jiangsu province. China is the world’s second largest importer of LNG. Photo: Reuters
Chinese tariffs risk US$200 billion of US gas investments, may spoil America’s ambition to become top global exporter
- Some two-thirds of the 310 million tonnes of planned US LNG annual capacity spread over 25 projects have yet to secure funding
- The natural gas projects require more than US$200 billion worth of investment
Topic | US-China trade war
A liquified natural gas storage tank at PetroChina’s receiving terminal at Rudong port in Nantong, Jiangsu province. China is the world’s second largest importer of LNG. Photo: Reuters