Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Image of pork stall at Tai Wing Lane in Tai Po on 17 may 2019. Hong Kong’s government ordered a cull of 6,000 pigs to prevent the spread of the African swine fever after the city's first swine fever case was confirmed on May 10. Photo: SCMP/ Warton Li
Commodities

Pork price is likely to remain high in China as swine fever wipes out hog population, but that is music to WH Group’s ears

  • Average prices may jump by 70 per cent to record levels in the second half of 2019, according to Chinese forecasts
  • The prices of pork, fruits and vegetables – three key elements in the basket of goods for tracking inflation – soared in April at the fastest pace in six months
Topic |   Food and agriculture
Peggy Sito

Peggy Sito  

Published: 3:36pm, 29 May, 2019

Updated: 3:35pm, 29 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Image of pork stall at Tai Wing Lane in Tai Po on 17 may 2019. Hong Kong’s government ordered a cull of 6,000 pigs to prevent the spread of the African swine fever after the city's first swine fever case was confirmed on May 10. Photo: SCMP/ Warton Li
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.