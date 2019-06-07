Gold's safe haven qualities have come back in focus this year as President Donald Trump’s administration picks a series of trade fights with friends and foes, and investors fret about equity market wobbles that started on Wall Street and echoed around the world. Photographer: Bloomberg
Gold wins back its lustre as trade battles hit stocks
- Bullion prices have risen nearly 5 per cent since May 21
- Last week was the best of the year for gold as the Trump administration threatened to raise tariffs on Mexico
