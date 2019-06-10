Channels

Workers transport soil containing rare earth elements for export at a port in Lianyungang in Jiangsu province on October 31, 2010. Photo: Reuters
Commodities

China’s May rare earth export falls as supply tapers off amid a worsening trade war with the biggest buyer of the elements

  • Rare earth exports fell 16 per cent to 3,640 tonnes from April, according to customs data
  • Overseas shipments fell 7.2 per cent to 19,265 tonnes in the first five months of 2019, compared with the same period last year
Topic |   Rare Earths
Daniel Ren

Daniel Ren  

Published: 1:00pm, 10 Jun, 2019

Updated: 1:11pm, 10 Jun, 2019

Workers transport soil containing rare earth elements for export at a port in Lianyungang in Jiangsu province on October 31, 2010. Photo: Reuters
Aerial view of the Mountain Pass rare earths mine and related ore processing facilities in California operated by MP Materials. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Commodities

Caught between Trump and its biggest market, America’s sole rare earths mine is an unusual victim in the US-China trade war

  • MP Materials, which runs the Mountain Pass rare earths mine, said it will kick-start its own processing operation by the end of 2020
  • China last week more than doubled the import tariffs on ores and concentrates to 25 per cent, effective June 1
Topic |   Rare Earths
Eric Ng

Eric Ng  

Published: 10:30pm, 26 May, 2019

Updated: 9:03am, 27 May, 2019

Aerial view of the Mountain Pass rare earths mine and related ore processing facilities in California operated by MP Materials. Photo: SCMP Pictures
