Workers transport soil containing rare earth elements for export at a port in Lianyungang in Jiangsu province on October 31, 2010. Photo: Reuters
China’s May rare earth export falls as supply tapers off amid a worsening trade war with the biggest buyer of the elements
- Rare earth exports fell 16 per cent to 3,640 tonnes from April, according to customs data
- Overseas shipments fell 7.2 per cent to 19,265 tonnes in the first five months of 2019, compared with the same period last year
Topic | Rare Earths
Workers transport soil containing rare earth elements for export at a port in Lianyungang in Jiangsu province on October 31, 2010. Photo: Reuters
Aerial view of the Mountain Pass rare earths mine and related ore processing facilities in California operated by MP Materials. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Caught between Trump and its biggest market, America’s sole rare earths mine is an unusual victim in the US-China trade war
- MP Materials, which runs the Mountain Pass rare earths mine, said it will kick-start its own processing operation by the end of 2020
- China last week more than doubled the import tariffs on ores and concentrates to 25 per cent, effective June 1
Topic | Rare Earths
Aerial view of the Mountain Pass rare earths mine and related ore processing facilities in California operated by MP Materials. Photo: SCMP Pictures