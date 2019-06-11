A picture of a stink bug (Arma chinensis, left) and a fall armyworm (right). Photo: Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences
Predator vs caterpillar: Stink bugs may be unleashed to stop the fall armyworms chomping their way through China’s cash crops
- The stink bug, Arma chinensis, is a natural enemy of fall armyworm
- A mature stink bug can exterminate as many as 41 fall armyworm larvae a day
Topic | Food and agriculture
