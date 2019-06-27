Channels

A high-speed train racing past a canola field in Haian in Jiangsu province on China March 22, 2019. Photo: REUTERS
Commodities

Bulk carrier laden with Canadian canola is stuck outside Xiamen port, snared by the Trump-Xi battle over Huawei

  • The Amazon, laden with Canadian canola, has been stuck in the waters around Xiamen port for four weeks, according to Bloomberg shipping data and a person familiar with the situation
  • Chinese authorities have been repeatedly carrying out quality inspections on the cargo, the person said
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 2:09pm, 27 Jun, 2019

Updated: 2:38pm, 27 Jun, 2019

A high-speed train racing past a canola field in Haian in Jiangsu province on China March 22, 2019. Photo: REUTERS
Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou claims that Canadian border officers worked with police to abuse her rights. Photo: AFP
Society

Canada denies abusing Meng Wanzhou’s rights, saying border officers used ‘usual customs processes’ when they took her phones at airport

  • Response to lawsuit by Meng says border officers were not acting on behalf of US prosecutors or Canadian police when they seized her electronic devices
  • But Meng’s lawyers says her December 1 border examination at Vancouver’s airport was a ‘false pretence’ for her to be detained and interrogated
Ian Young

Ian Young  

Published: 7:14am, 7 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:39pm, 7 Jun, 2019

Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou claims that Canadian border officers worked with police to abuse her rights. Photo: AFP
