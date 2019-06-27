A high-speed train racing past a canola field in Haian in Jiangsu province on China March 22, 2019. Photo: REUTERS
Bulk carrier laden with Canadian canola is stuck outside Xiamen port, snared by the Trump-Xi battle over Huawei
- The Amazon, laden with Canadian canola, has been stuck in the waters around Xiamen port for four weeks, according to Bloomberg shipping data and a person familiar with the situation
- Chinese authorities have been repeatedly carrying out quality inspections on the cargo, the person said
Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou claims that Canadian border officers worked with police to abuse her rights. Photo: AFP
Canada denies abusing Meng Wanzhou’s rights, saying border officers used ‘usual customs processes’ when they took her phones at airport
- Response to lawsuit by Meng says border officers were not acting on behalf of US prosecutors or Canadian police when they seized her electronic devices
- But Meng’s lawyers says her December 1 border examination at Vancouver’s airport was a ‘false pretence’ for her to be detained and interrogated
