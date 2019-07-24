Tim Schlick, chief strategy officer at Platinum Guild International Hong Kong, says he is optimistic on the longer term outlook for platinum sales in China, even as the current downtrend may take another two years to play out. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
China’s platinum jewellers need to innovate to attract younger consumers, reverse downturn, industry body says
- China accounted for half of the platinum consumed through jewellery sales globally last year
- New jewellery designs are needed to attract a younger generation of consumers towards platinum, Hong Kong industry marketing body says
Topic | Luxury in China
Tim Schlick, chief strategy officer at Platinum Guild International Hong Kong, says he is optimistic on the longer term outlook for platinum sales in China, even as the current downtrend may take another two years to play out. Photo: K.Y. Cheng